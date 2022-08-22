Hook post office ram raid left 'devastation'
An attempted ram raid on a village post office has left "devastation", its postmaster has said.
A stolen JCB was used to remove an ATM from the post office in Hook, Hampshire in the early hours of Saturday.
Hampshire Constabulary said the suspects fled in a silver Land Rover towards the M3. The ATM was found intact and abandoned a few metres away.
Postmaster Kevin Molloy said the support from the local community had been "incredible".
The robbery at the premises on Grand Parade was thought to have taken place between 01:45 and 01:50 BST on Saturday.
Mr Molloy said he and his wife had driven to the scene after being alerted by their alarm company.
"It's devastation physically here, and emotionally - this is our livelihood, we've spend 30 years building this up and it's been destroyed just like that," he said.
"It will have an impact on our customers - we rely on them, they rely on us. Its just causing mayhem, but we'll get it back open and be up and running very soon.
"The support has been immense - this village is an amazing place, the love and outpouring has been incredible," he said.
The Post Office said: "The people who run our Post Office branches provide important services to local communities.
"This type of crime is very traumatic for the retailer and we will be supporting the police in their efforts."
It confirmed the post office was temporarily closed with the nearest branch available at Hartley Wintney.
