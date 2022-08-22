Fourth man charged with murder after fatal Southampton assault
- Published
A fourth man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 19-year-old man.
Dawid Such was found critically injured in Langhorn Road, Southampton on 24 July and died later in hospital.
Hampshire Constabulary said he had suffered a puncture wound to his lower back.
Martin Bell, 46, of Bursledon appeared before magistrates in Southampton earlier. He was remanded to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday.
Ken Mulangala, 20, of Warren Avenue in Southampton, Jordan Matthews, 20, of Estridge Close in Bursledon and 35-year-old Donovan Thomas, of Norwood High Street, London, were charged with murder last month.
Another man, Billy McIntyre, 23, of Millbrook Road East in Southampton, has been charged with assisting an offender.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.