Rail strikes: Portsmouth FC wheelchair user thanks fans who got him to match
- Published
A wheelchair user has expressed his thanks to fellow fans after they paid for him to get a taxi to Portsmouth FC's Saturday match after the rail strike stopped him getting a train.
Ryan Stray, 26, usually travels by rail to Portsmouth's Fratton Park from his home in Worthing, West Sussex.
But he found a taxi was the only matchday alternative.
He set up a crowdfunder to help raise the funds and within 24 hours had more than doubled his target.
"Thank you to everyone that kindly donated. From the bottom of my heart, me and my dad [were] so happy we got to see this match together," he said.
The lifelong Pompey fan, who has cerebral palsy, realised he would have a problem getting to the club's home match against Bristol Rovers on Saturday when the dates for the rail strikes were announced.
"I usually get the train from Worthing at about 12:25 and it takes about 45 minutes, but I realised that wouldn't happen," he said.
He added he had looked at a possible bus service as an alternative but discovered "that doesn't stop anywhere near the ground and my chair wouldn't have been able to get me that far".
After posting a message on Twitter seeking advice, because his mobility is limited and he cannot get out of his chair, it was suggested he set up a fundraising page.
He said he was "speechless" when the donations came in: "My goal was £200, but I'll save any extra because there's more industrial action happening on the trains. Otherwise I'll donate what's left to charity."
Mr Stray made it to the match without incident, which Portsmouth won 3-1.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.