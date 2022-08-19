Frantisek Olah stabbing death: Teenager denies murder
A teenager has denied murdering a man who was found stabbed to death.
Frantisek Olah, 31, was fatally wounded at a house in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 22 May.
Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 18, pleaded not guilty to murder at Winchester Crown Court. Kaysha Saunders and Kelsea Byrne, both 18, pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender.
A trial has been provisionally listed for the defendants, who are all from Basingstoke, to start on 31 October.
Je Daine Carty, 18, and Cohan Daley, 18, also appeared in court charged with murder but did not enter pleas.
A 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named because of her age, appeared in court charged with assisting an offender and did not enter a plea.
A further plea hearing will be held on 30 September.
