Marwell Zoo announces sudden death of giraffe
- Published
A zoo has announced the unexpected death of one of its giraffes.
Marwell Zoo near Winchester in Hampshire announced the death of Irsula on social media, saying she had "collapsed suddenly" on Tuesday.
In a statement, the zoo said its keepers and veterinary team were trying to establish more details.
It comes after another giraffe at the zoo, Matilda, was euthanised in June "following the onset of symptoms thought to be age-related".
In a statement, the zoo said: "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of one of our giraffes.
"Our keepers and vet team are working together to establish more details after Irsula collapsed suddenly earlier today.
"Thank you to all our guests for your support and understanding at this time. We will keep you updated with more information."
Marwell Zoo has had giraffes since 1971 and Irsula arrived in 2011 from Woburn Safari Park, the zoo said.
