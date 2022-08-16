Flooding: Totton homes flooded and roads blocked after downpour
Homes have flooded, roads are blocked and bus services delayed in a town hit by flash flooding.
The heavy downpour, which hit Totton, Hampshire, at about 12:00 BST, blocked Ringwood Road and Commercial Road, causing traffic disruption.
The water has cleared but residents have reported flooded properties and "sewage running down [the] road".
It comes after a yellow warning was issued for thunderstorms in England and Wales.
Hampshire & the Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service has advised people not to travel during heavy rain.
Glenn McDermott, who was caught in flash flooding on Ringwood Road, said the rain had been "very heavy" at about 12:00.
"The problem was it didn't let up for a good 20 minutes, and I think the ground is so dry, it wasn't soaking into the ground as it normally would so caused flooding very quickly," he said.
One resident said on Totton's Facebook page: "No joke here. Neighbours porch and hallway flooded. Sewage running down [the] road and into gardens. We are now clearing the mess."
