Hayling Island Kitesurfing Armada Festival cancelled over licence
A major kitesurfing festival has been called off following issues over licencing and finance.
The Kitesurfing Armada Festival was scheduled to take place at Hayling Island, Hampshire, between 9-11 September.
Organisers said the decision to cancel was due to "licensing issues".
Havant Borough Council said it had urged them to submit their licence application early and could not justify a £43,000 bailout to save the event.
The festival, which brands itself as "Europe's No1 kitesurfing and music festival", regularly attracts up to 15,000 people to the Hampshire coast.
In a statement, organisers said: "It is with great regret that we have to cancel the Armada 2022. This is due to licensing issues which were beyond our control.
"We thank local councillors for trying so hard to try and save this event.
"We kindly ask all festival goers to give us 10 working days to contact you whilst we need this time to regroup.
"We are so sad to have to make this announcement."
'No guarantee'
In an email to councillors, interim chief executive Kim Sawyer said the organisers had been "cutting it fine" to have a licence in place for September, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Due to the tight deadlines imposed by the late application, the management team were engaged in discussions with the festival organisers... to see if we could avoid the festival being cancelled.
"We offered to approach other sponsors and possibly consider up to £10,000 of further funding."
She said it was concluded the event would need £43,000 support from the council in order to go ahead.
"I could not recommend that the cabinet invests this level of funds into an event with no guarantee of any return," Ms Sawyer said.
The British Kitesurfing Association confirmed it still intended to hold its freestyle championships on Hayling Island, as planned, on the same weekend.
