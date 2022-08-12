Motorcyclist dies in tractor crash at Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a tractor.
Hampshire Constabulary said the crash happened on the A3054 at Shalfleet, on the Isle of Wight, close to the junction with Elm Lane, shortly after 16:30 BST on Thursday.
A 51-year-old man from Shalfleet, who was riding a black Kawasaki motorcycle, died at the scene.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
