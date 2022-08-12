Man dies after being attacked by dog in Fareham park
- Published
A man has died after being attacked by a dog in a park.
The 34-year-old was attacked at the recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, on Wednesday. Paramedics were called but he died at the scene.
The animal's owner, a 20-year-old man from Fareham, was arrested on suspicion of having a dangerously out-of-control dog causing injury resulting in death.
He has been released without charge while investigations continue. The dog has been removed.
Its breed has not been revealed.
Emergency services were called to Hillson Drive at 10:25 BST.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers were carrying out inquiries to find out how the man died.
The victim's family has been informed.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.