UK heatwave: Emergency plan in Southampton to protect homeless people
- Published
Emergency plans to support homeless people during the heatwave have been put in place in Southampton.
Regular water drops, sun cream and sun hats are being provided to rough sleepers.
Several centres across the city will also be providing extra support and offer shower and laundry facilities.
The measures have been taken by Southampton City Council following an extreme heat amber warning.
Temperatures are forecast to hit 37C (99F) in some parts of the country over the next couple of days.
Rough sleepers in Southampton have been encouraged to access the Two Saints Day Centre which is open Monday to Friday until 14:00 BST.
The centre will provide laundry and shower facilities while water and sunscreen will be handed out.
No 10 Southampton Street and the Booth Centre will instead provide additional support when the Two Saints Dai Centre is closed.
"Anyone who is concerned about someone sleeping rough can contact Streetlink, a 24/7 website, or call 0300 500 0914 to send out an alert about the location of someone sleeping rough," the city council said in a statement.
The Met Office has also issued its highest alert for fire severity over the weekend, warning there is an "exceptional" risk of blazes spreading.
A drought is expected to be declared in many parts of England on Friday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.