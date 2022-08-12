Heatwave: Hampshire crews tackle 800-tonne straw fire at farm
An 800-tonne pile of straw caught alight on a Hampshire farm amid extreme temperatures.
Firefighters from across the county were called to tackle the blaze in Overton at about 18:30 BST on Thursday.
Crews worked alongside the farmer to plough the surrounding grassland, creating a firebreak. Flames spread to the adjoining field and crews had to work through the night to calm them.
It comes after an amber warning for extreme heat was put in place.
The fire service confirmed it had been called to a "number" of fires involving grass, woodland and crops in Hampshire.
Firefighters joined forces with New Forest rangers to tackle one blaze involving heather, gorse and trees, which started after a campfire or barbecue just after 14:00 BST.
Other calls included a standing crop fire at farmland in Liss, an unattended bonfire in an Odiham garden as well as three acres of woodland and fields ablaze in Dogmersfield near Hook.
Firefighters also attended woodland fires in Durley, two unattended bonfires in Bursledon, a large crop fire in Laverstoke, a grassland fire in Southsea as well as field fires in Stoke Charity and Overton.
Station manager Dean Hodges said: "Barbecues, campfires and bonfires can very easily spread out of control and drier, warmer weather increases the risk of wildfires, so it really is vital that people take extra care when visiting our beauty spots and green spaces."
