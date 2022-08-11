Rusty and leaking pipes 'cost Basingstoke landlord his tenant'
- Published
A landlord says he lost a tenant because a water firm has not fixed a pipe properly.
Martin Caldwell owns two properties on Bounty Road in Basingstoke and reported low water pressure issues to South East Water in March.
Although part of the pipe was replaced, he said a tenant ended a contract early due to ongoing water pressure issues.
South East Water said the problem was a leak on a private pipe and so the responsibility of the landowner.
A spokesperson for the firm said: "We did issue a waste water notice and have now stepped in to do the repairs to stop excessive amounts of water being wasted."
The water company also told the BBC repairs had been completed at multiple properties on Bounty Road since the issue was first reported, with further repairs scheduled for 15 August.
But Mr Caldwell said there was no private pipe and the cause of the issue is that the Victorian houses in the area were connected to a shared pipe that was "rusty and leaking".
"South East Water have done multiple repairs but it is the pipe overall that is the issue," he said.
"They need to replace the whole pipe but they are not going to do that."
"Massive lack of maintenance"
Local councillor Samantha Jeans has been contacting South East Water on Mr Caldwell's behalf and said water supplies and leaks were "the subject of daily discussion" for the council.
She said there had been "a massive lack of maintenance on these pipes" and fixing the issue would be a "huge water saving".
"Basingstoke has been a hub of building activity over the years but one of the major problems is the infrastructure, mainly water and sewage to support that growth," she added.
A number of hosepipe bans have been put in place across the country, but South East Water has not imposed restrictions on water use upon customers in Hampshire.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.