Woman's body found in water near Southampton ferry terminal
- Published
A woman's body has been found in water near a ferry terminal.
Emergency services were called to Southampton's Mayflower Park just after 21:00 BST on Tuesday following reports of a sudden death.
The body was retrieved from near to the Red Funnel car ferry port. The woman's death is being treated as unexplained, Hampshire Constabulary said.
Police said officers remain at the scene while they carry out further investigations.
Efforts to identify the woman were under way.
