Gosport splash park is losing '2,000 litres a day'
- Published
A leak at a splash park is being investigated after claims thousands of litres of water were being wasted each day.
The facility in Alverstoke, Gosport, is allegedly losing up to 2,000 litres a day.
Gosport Borough Council, which owns the park, said the amount of water lost is unsubstantiated.
Portsmouth Water was made aware of the leaks on Tuesday and are also investigating to confirm the reports.
A member of the public has claimed she was told by a council employee in late July that the splash park was losing "2,000 litres a day", reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Council leader, Peter Chegwyn, said: "We are aware that there is currently some water loss occurring through the system at the splash park which is being investigated."
He added that the council is expecting a report and that the splash pool remains open from 1000 to 1900 BST for "people to enjoy during the lovely weather".
The news of the leak comes as water companies across southern England are introducing hosepipe bans ahead of a new heatwave - although Portsmouth Water has not imposed any restrictions.
The Met Office has also issued a four-day amber extreme heat warning for southern and central England as well as parts of Wales from midnight on Thursday until Sunday.
