Woman arrested after dog bites three-year-old girl in Havant
A woman has been arrested after a girl was bitten by a dog.
Police officers were called to Botley Drive in Havant, Hampshire, on Monday after a three-year-old girl was injured by a Dobermann.
A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog, dangerously out of control, causing injury.
The girl was left with life-changing but not life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital.
Hampshire Constabulary said it had seized the dog. The arrested woman remains in custody.
