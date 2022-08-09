Hampshire police officer Liam Porter denies sexual assault
- Published
A police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman while on duty.
Liam Porter, 40, of Hampshire Constabulary, was charged following an incident in Clanfield, north of Portsmouth, on 18 January.
He is accused of "intentionally" touching a woman without her consent, Isleworth Crown Court heard on Tuesday.
PC Porter, from Lymington, is suspended from duty and pleaded not guilty. He was granted conditional bail and will stand trial on 4 December 2023.
