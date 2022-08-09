Southampton 'battlefield' site to be turned into car park
- Published
A grassy plain that has been left looking like "a site of a First World War battle" by motorists will now be turned into a car park.
The area, between Crookham Road and Kingsclere Avenue in Southampton, will be made up of 13 spaces.
Residents have been parking their cars on the site despite there being no designated spaces.
There are fears the development will lead to car wars amongst residents and concerns over the loss of greenery.
Lindsay McCulloch, an ecology consultee, expressed her concern over the loss of the green space, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Wildflower planting'
She said: "The proposed development will result in the permanent loss of the amenity grassland and compensation in the form of improvements to other areas of verge or amenity grassland should be provided."
In the planning application, the applicant agreed the scheme will contribute towards the implementation of wildflower planting around the verges of the site and wider area to help replace the loss of habitat.
Councillor Sue Blatchford looked at the photographs of the site in its current state and made a historical comparison.
She said: "From the photographic image, [it] looks like a site of a First World War battle because of the loss of grass."
However, despite Ms Blatchford's disapproval of the site's state, she was not fully in support of the development, and spoke of potential car wars amongst the homeowners in the area.
The applicant hopes the plans will reduce inappropriate parking behaviour by providing dedicated and safer spaces for residents.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.