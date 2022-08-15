Coastal erosion: Work at Southampton's Weston Shore to start
- Published
Work to reduce the impact of coastal erosion on Southampton Water is set to get under way.
Southampton City Council said intervention was needed to prevent further damage at Weston Shore following storms in recent years.
Victoria Road Car Park in Weston will be closed for 12 weeks, along with other parking restrictions, while boulders are put in place.
The work is expected to be completed by November.
Weston Shore is Southampton's only publicly accessible natural coastline, with areas of shingle beach and mudflats that provide a habitat for wildlife and a site for recreation and leisure activities.
The council said beach material was getting washed away and raising the level of beaches elsewhere, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
During the work, boulders will be put in pace along 140m (460ft) of coastline.
'Window of time'
As well as the closure of Victoria Road Car Park, there will also be temporary parking suspensions between Victoria Road and Southampton Sailing Club.
The council said the improvement work has to be done now because the area attracts wintering birds - including internationally important species such as Brent geese, teal, black-tailed godwits and ringed plover.
Cabinet member for environment, Lisa Mitchell, said: "We're pleased to be starting this scheme of work that will ensure people have access to and can enjoy Weston Shore for years to come.
"We have a small window of time to complete the work before the colder months set in, when the fantastic nesting wintering birds arrive."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.