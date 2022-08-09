Network Rail opens consultation on new Waterside passenger line
Network Rail has opened a consultation on reintroducing a passenger service on a freight-only line.
The nine-mile Waterside track in Hampshire closed to passenger trains in 1966 but the plan would see services run from Southampton to a new station in Hythe.
Under the proposals, Marchwood station will be upgraded and Platform 5 at Southampton Central refurbished.
The consultation began on Monday and runs until Friday 9 September.
Proposals for Hythe and Marwood stations also include new forecourts, cycle facilities and connections for onward travel.
The plan suggests two potential locations for the new station in Hythe, either behind New Road car park or between Jones Lane and School Road.
"It is important for local residents' views to be heard through this consultation," said Councillor Edward Heron, executive lead member for transport and environment strategy at Hampshire County Council.
"There are a number of developments taking place or being planned along the Waterside," he said, adding that progressing transport infrastructure improvements is essential in addressing the impact of development.
One new development is in Fawley where the creation of 1,500 new homes has been approved at the former Fawley Power Station site.
Network Rail has said the residents at the power station will be "well served" by the reintroduction of the Waterside line.
