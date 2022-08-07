Jalsa Salana: Thousands attend UK's largest Islamic convention at Alton farm
Thousands of Muslims have attended the country's largest annual Islamic convention at a farm in Hampshire.
About 30,000 people were expected to join the Jalsa Salana at Oaklands Farm in Alton from Friday to Sunday.
Ahmadi Muslims attended for "prayer, discussion and spiritual rejuvenation", organisers said.
The convention was attended by His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.
It was not held in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and was run on a much smaller scale in 2021.
Organisers hope that it will reach pre-pandemic levels of attendance - about 45,000 - next year.
