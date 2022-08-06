Two injured in Popham Airfield light aircraft crash
- Published
Two people have been injured after the light aircraft they were in crashed shortly after take off.
Emergency services were called to an area near Popham Airfield in Popham, Hampshire, after the plane came down in a field at about 13:40 BST.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the pair were treated for minor injuries by paramedics.
South Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service also attended.
