Shanklin house death: Man released after David Johns' murder arrest
- Published
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder of another man has been released with no further action.
David Johns, 55, was pronounced dead at a property in St John's Road in Shanklin, Isle of Wight, on 25 April.
A man, 36, from Sandown, was arrested but the Crown Prosecution Service decided he should be released without charge.
Hampshire Constabulary said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with Mr John's death.
In a tribute issued through the police force following his death, Mr Johns' family said: "Dad was Brentford's Number 1 fan. We will miss him very much."
