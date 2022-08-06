Cowes Week 2022 in pictures: Thousands compete in regatta
- Published
Cowes Week - the largest sailing regatta in the world - has been taking place off the Isle of Wight.
Held off Cowes, it is a key part of the British sporting calendar and takes place in early August each year.
It is one of the longest running events in UK sporting history having first taken place in 1826.
This year saw 500 boats enter with about 5,000 sailors taking part in seven days of racing in the waters of the Solent.
The sailing community was also holding events for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with a Spitfire flypast to be held.
Here's some of the action from the water over the week.
All pictures subject to copyright.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.the 26-strong Redwing fleet