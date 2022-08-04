Ryde: Suspected arson at derelict building
A fire at a derelict building being developed alongside a Grade II listed hotel is being treated as a suspected arson attack by police.
Smoke and flames were seen coming from Hanover House on George Street in Ryde shortly before 19:00 BST on Wednesday.
The building is under renovation together with the Royal York Hotel.
Hampshire Constabulary said an investigation was under way and urged anyone with information to come forward.
The hotel is set to be revamped into a 30-bed hotel, while Handover House is expected to be refurbished into four flats.
Numerous fires have broken out at derelict hotels and other buildings at seaside resorts across the island.
In July a fire broke out at the former Parkbury Hotel, fire also engulfed a derelict amusements arcade in Ventnor in June.
In January a fire was found to have been started deliberately at the derelict Grand Hotel.
May 2021 saw a blaze tear through Sandown's derelict Ocean Hotel and The Royal Cliff Hotel was also destroyed in a suspected arson attack.
