Stubbington bypass increased traffic in village, residents say
- Published
Villagers have decided to park their cars in the road instead of their drives in a bid to deter speeding motorists apparently avoiding a new bypass.
The Stubbington bypass, which runs through farmland near Fareham was wopened in May to reduce congestion.
But Titchfield residents said the route through the village was faster and claimed traffic had increased.
Hampshire County Council said it would conduct a traffic count.
The bypass runs for nearly three miles (5.5km) and connects the A27 with the Solent Enterprise Zone.
But people in Titchfield have claimed driving through the Hampshire village is still faster because there are fewer roundabouts and traffic lights and due to a lack of traffic calming measures.
The residents said they hoped parking their cars in the road would force drivers to slow down and make some of them rethink their route.
Those living in Common Lane, Coach Hill and Bridge Street have been particularly affected and some cars have been travelling at up to 60mph, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Resident Vivian Stewart, who has been campaigning for traffic calming measures, said people would not be blocking the road and emergency services and buses would still be able to pass through.
"But we want to make this a less attractive route by creating pinch points," she explained.
Ms Stewart added: "The county council is carrying out a post-bypass review at some stage but for the moment nothing else is actually happening.
"We don't want words, we want action, and will take that action ourselves if we have to."
Fareham Borough Council has installed speed reminder signs in the village.
The Stubbington bypass was jointly funded by the Department for Transport, Hampshire County Council and the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).
