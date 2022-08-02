Southampton's St Mary's Leisure Centre reopens after campaign
- Published
A city sports centre has reopened following a campaign to save it by residents.
St Mary's Leisure Centre in Southampton closed at the end of last year despite protests.
Southampton City Council had claimed it was unviable and needed £1.5m worth of repairs, as well as £148,000 each year to keep it running.
But the decision was reassessed after Labour took control of the authority from the Conservatives in May.
Council leader Satvir Kaur said the authority wanted to "level up" parts of the city.
"This, in our city centre, is a community that can't afford leisure and sports necessarily but this place is so popular and the atmosphere is absolutely electric," she said.
It was built in the Victorian era as the headquarters for the 1st Hampshire Artillery Volunteers.
The Grade II-listed drill hall was converted to leisure use in the mid 1970s.
A public consultation at the end of last year found 86% of 1,758 residents believed the loss of the facility would have a negative impact.
The reopened centre will be run by sports exercise charity Active Nation.
Ms Kaur said the council will work closely with the community and other users of the centre to work out a viable long-term future for the venue.
