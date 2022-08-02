Euro 22 final: Lionesses goalkeeper surprises young fan
A young Hampshire fan was surprised by the Lionesses goalkeeper at the Women's Euro 2022 final.
Grace, from Hedge End, was hoping to have her goalie gloves signed by Mary Earps at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
But the 11-year-old did not expect to come back home with the goalkeepers' own gloves.
It was soon after England beat Germany that Earps saw Grace's sign asking for a signature and gave her the gloves used during the match.
"We made a giant sign, I just really wanted her to sign my goalie gloves. And when she was walking round she waved at us, so I got really excited," said Grace, who plays for Southampton Women's FC U13s Yellows.
She was then given the goalkeepers' gloves.
"I was just in general shock. And getting all that, and getting it with the experience of winning the match that's just brilliant to receive," Grace said.
The Lionesses made history on Sunday as they won their first major trophy beating Germany 2-1 in extra time.
They lifted the trophy and sang Sweet Caroline in front of thousands of fans at Trafalgar Square on Monday.
