Pennington Common gorse fire 'started deliberately'
- Published
A fire service believes a gorse fire, the second in the same area within a week, was started deliberately.
The blaze at Pennington Common, near Lymington broke out shortly before 15:00 BST on Saturday.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said although a cause was not yet found it was thought it was "set deliberately".
The fire service said investigations were ongoing and police had been informed.
During the previous fire on 24 July nearby houses were engulfed in smoke due to strong winds.
The fire destroyed two-hectares (five acre) of gorse and grassland on the common - its cause is also not yet known.
Lymington Pennington Town Council, which manages the common has urged peopled to "exercise caution during these very dry conditions with anything that could potentially ignite a fire".
An amber alert issued by the fire service several weeks ago remains in place.
