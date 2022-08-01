Volunteers sought for New Forest bye-law breaches survey
Volunteers are being sought to continue a survey of anti-social behaviour and breaches of bye-laws in the New Forest.
The New Forest Association (NFA) campaign group ran a pilot last year which highlighted issues including dog mess, off-route cycling and feeding of livestock in the national park.
It is asking for volunteers to record further episodes of wrong-doing.
The National Park Authority (NPA) has introduced the New Forest Code to improve visitor behaviour.
The NFA said its volunteers recorded more than 2,700 breaches of forest bye-laws over a six-week period in autumn 2021.
As well as litter, drone flying and wild camping, it found 550 instances of cyclists off designated tracks, and more than 500 cases of cars parked on verges.
'Overlooked or ignored'
There were 50 reports of livestock being chased or attacked by dogs and 150 cases of livestock being fed.
The association said the forest's bye-laws should "preserve its tranquillity, and regulate recreational use".
"With an increase in those visiting the Forest, it is clear that few know what [bye-laws] say and unfortunately, they are often overlooked or ignored," it added.
It said volunteers for its 2022 survey could either record incidents on an ad-hoc basis, or monitor particular areas for an hour at a time.
The NPA previously said its Care for the Forest, Care for Each Other campaign, run along with other agencies, was the best way to educate visitors and users of the national park.
It includes The New Forest Code which was launched as a guide to how visitors and residents should behave.
