Royal Winchester Golf Club's head pro jailed over £100k fraud
A prestigious golf club's head professional has been jailed for five years after defrauding his employer of more than £100,000.
Steven Hunter, 54, collected green fees at the Royal Winchester Golf Club but "vastly under-reported the takings and kept the difference for himself", the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
He was found guilty of the fraud after a trial at Salisbury Crown Court.
The court heard Hunter "exploited" the club over a five-year period.
Passing sentence, judge Andrew Barnett told him his crimes had been "extensive, deliberate and deeply wounding to those who put their trust in you."
"Whether motivated by greed or disorganisation that became dishonest, you exploited the club and the trust they had put in you to some considerable degree," the judge added.
The court heard he stole £109,375 in green fee payments from the club, which was established in 1888, during a five-year period from June 2013.
A CPS spokeswoman said: "It was only when the club manager reviewed the figures for income from visitors' fees that the scale of Hunter's fraudulent behaviour was discovered.
"He was consistently claiming that the income was only a third of what it should have been, using the rest of the money to fund his lifestyle."
The court heard Hunter "cruelly" stole £11,000 that had been donated at two charity golf days held in aid of Canine Partners, organised in memory of Les Day, a long-standing member of the golf club, with the charity only receiving £47.
He also diverted £343,449 of takings from his professional golf shop to his personal bank account instead of his business account to avoid paying tax.
Hunter, of Abbots Worthy in Hampshire, further cheated the public revenue by failing to declare retainer payments and VAT payments of more than £105,000 to HMRC.
Robert Shaw, defending, said Hunter had voluntarily paid back 50% of the sum he had taken and expected the club to be "fully recompensed under the Proceeds of Crime Act".
