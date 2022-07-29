Isle of Wight hospital ward's fire safety deemed 'inadequate'
A hospital ward's "inadequate" fire safety strategy poses a risk to patients, a report has found.
The report produced for Isle of Wight NHS Trust said St Mary's Hospital's Laidlaw unit was "unfit for purpose".
It said the alarm in the roof space had been disconnected due to the presence of asbestos, and fire exits were "inadequately sized and positioned".
The trust said the fire service was happy for it to keep using the unit but it planned to make safety improvements.
Trust bosses have been quick to reassure patients their safety is of top priority and the ward is safe to use, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The report said: "A fire developing in the roof space will not alert the relevant persons using the department as the fire alarm system is disconnected due to the presence of asbestos in the area and the inability to safely maintain the system.
"This will mean that safe evacuation will be compromised as there will be minimal warning of the fire before it affects the areas occupied by patients and staff."
It added that evacuating patients on their beds was "not possible from some side rooms as the doors are not wide enough".
The trust said it was taking measures such as training extra fire wardens to improve safety.
A spokesperson for the hospital said there were comprehensive plans in place to ensure the safe movement of patients in the event of a fire or an other emergency.
