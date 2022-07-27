Southampton: One of five held over 19-year-old's murder released
- Published
A 46-year-old man, one of five arrested in connection with the death of another man, has been bailed by police.
The 19-year-old was found with puncture wounds to his back and abdomen in Langhorn Road, Southampton on Sunday shortly after 12:20 BST.
The man, from the city, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The arrested man from Bursledon, who was being held on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender, has been released on conditional bail.
Hampshire Constabulary said four other men remain in custody.
The men aged 20 from Bursledon and Hamble, a 23-year-old from Eastleigh and a 35-year-old man from Lambeth are all being held on suspicion of murder.
The force is appealing to anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage or witnesses who were in Langhorn Road or Woodmill Lane, in the Swaythling area, shortly after 12:15 on Sunday to come forward.
Det Chf Insp Rod Kenny, said: "We are really keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or who saw a group of three men running or walking to the Woodmill Lane area shortly afterwards.
"We are aware that there were a number of people in the vicinity who were either on foot, on bicycles or travelling along the route in a vehicle or on public transport. We would implore you to please come forward."
On Sunday night a man was shot in the hand by armed police in west London after a car linked to the murder investigation was stopped in King's Road, Chelsea.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.