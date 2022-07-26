Covid: New Forest and Hampshire County Show returns
An agricultural show is set to open after it was cancelled two years in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The New Forest and Hampshire County Show is back once again at the New Park showground, near Brockenhurst.
The event, run by 500 volunteers, is expected to attract more than 90,000 visitors over three days.
It features equestrian classes, livestock competitions, horticultural displays and dozens of trade stands.
Animals on show include cattle, sheep, poultry, rabbits and honey bees.
The event was first held in 1920 as a one-day event at Marley House in Netley Marsh and would have marked its 100th anniversary in 2020.
