Firefighters tackle gorse fire at Pennington Common
- Published
Firefighters have tackled a two-hectare gorse fire in the New Forest.
Crews from 10 stations across Hampshire were called to the fire at Pennington Common, near Lymington, on Sunday afternoon.
Residents were urged to keep doors and windows shut and to avoid the area.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said crews managed to keep the fire contained to the gorse and woodland, avoiding it spreading to surrounding areas.
Earlier this month Hampshire County Council called on people to take care during the heatwave after wildfires destroyed land and killed small creatures in the county.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.