Plan to tackle domestic violence in Southampton
- Published
A five-year strategy to tackle domestic abuse and violence against women and girls in a city has been unveiled.
More training for volunteers and a revised curriculum for schools are among the actions that could be taken in Southampton as part of a wider plan to keep women and girls safe.
The moves are part of a strategy proposed by Southampton City Council and several partners including the NHS.
A public consultation on the plans is under way and will close on 12 October.
The strategy looks to provide better education, improve the behaviour of the perpetrators, develop a "stronger coordinated response" between services and ensure specialist support is available.
'Driver of crime'
The announcement comes as earlier this month a Hampshire charity said cases of domestic abuse were becoming "more complex" following the Covid pandemic.
Domestic violence is "a driver of overall violent crime in Southampton", with 35.5% of all violent crimes in the city being flagged as domestic in 2020-21, according to city leaders.
As part of the new plans, the relationships and sex education (RSE) and personal, social, health and economic education (PHSE) curriculums in Southampton's schools "will be changed to raise awareness and understanding" of violence against women and girls.
Several other actions set to be taken by 2027 include further training for professionals and volunteers and the use of data to improve safety on public transport and public places.
Talking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Matthew Renyard, the cabinet member for safer city, described the new strategy as "a hugely positive move".
He urged residents to have their say on the proposals.
Paper copies of the plans can be requested to be printed at any Southampton library.
