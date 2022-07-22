Tributes paid to ‘wonderful and loving' Basingstoke man
A man who died after a collision has been described as having a "cheeky smile and infectious laugh", by his wife.
David Thomas Lane, 37, from South Ham Road, Basingstoke, died in hospital after a crash on Worting Road on Sunday.
"Words cannot begin to express the hole his passing will leave in all of our lives," his wife, Pauline wrote.
Police are investigating the incident.
Mrs Lane added "he was popular, funny and a genuine good guy, who will always be remembered for his cheeky smile and infectious laugh", as she paid tribute to a "wonderful and loving husband, son, brother and uncle".
The family also expressed their gratitude to people who tried help David following the crash.
"It takes great strength and courage to try and help a stranger and it warms our hearts to know people tried to save him," Pauline said.
"We cannot thank them enough for this."
Hampshire Constabulary was called to the incident at 00:55am BST on Sunday after a report of a collision involving a blue Ford KA and man.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing and the force is appealing for anyone with information, particularly dashcam footage.
