M3: Van and lorry crash shuts motorway near Winchester
A stretch of the M3 motorway has been closed following a crash in the early hours.
The incident, involving a lorry and a van, happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 8 for the A303 and junction 9 at Winchester.
Highways England said "complex recovery" was underway as the lorry had overturned onto its side.
Drivers have been urged to allow extra time, re-route or delay their journey - diversions are via the A34 and A303.
Hampshire Constabulary said the drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries.
