M3: Van and lorry crash shuts motorway near Winchester

M3 WinchesterGoogle
The motorway has been closed following the crash in the early hours

A stretch of the M3 motorway has been closed following a crash in the early hours.

The incident, involving a lorry and a van, happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 8 for the A303 and junction 9 at Winchester.

Highways England said "complex recovery" was underway as the lorry had overturned onto its side.

Drivers have been urged to allow extra time, re-route or delay their journey - diversions are via the A34 and A303.

Hampshire Constabulary said the drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics