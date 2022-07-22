Firefighters tackle Gosport grass fire seen from miles away
- Published
Firefighters have tackled a large grass fire which sent up plumes of smoke which could be seen from miles away.
Crews from 18 stations across Hampshire were called to the fire in Fort Road, Gosport on Thursday at about 14:30 BST.
Residents were urged to keep doors and windows shut due to the smoke which could be seen from the Isle of Wight's east coast 3.5 miles (5.5km) away.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said crews spent seven hours tackling the blaze.
The service said the cause of the fire was not yet known.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.