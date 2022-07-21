Frankie Fitzgerald: Two women in court in Havant murder probe
Two women have appeared at crown court in connection with the death of a man.
Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, from Portsmouth, was found dead inside a home in Botley Drive, Havant, shortly after 08:00 BST on Sunday.
Shaye Grove, 26, of Botley Road, appeared at Winchester Crown Court charged with murder.
Lauren White, 26, of Cheltenham Road, Portsmouth, also appeared in court charged with failing to give police access to an electronic device.
A hearing will be held in November with a provisional trial date set for 11 January 2023.
In a statement released earlier this week, Mr Fitzgerald's family said: "Frankie was a loving father, brother and son. He was the light of our lives and we will miss his kindness, his happy smile and the fun person that he was.
"Frankie had a large amount of friends and family and this news has left us all devastated."
Ms Grove also uses the surname Corrigan.
