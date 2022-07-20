'Absolute carnage' leaving Buble concert, Dorset fan says
A Michael Buble fan has said it was "absolute carnage" leaving the carpark after a concert during the heatwave.
Sarah Clifford, from Poole, said there were no marshals in the field to escort the 15,000 fans after Monday's event at Chewton Glen in Hampshire.
However, Ms Clifford said the organiser did arrange seating for the elderly members of her party after complaining.
Concert promoter Senbla has been approached for comment.
A previous concert by the singer at Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire on 3 July has also faced criticism for parking arrangements..
The £80 tickets to Monday night's sold-out concert went on sale in October 2020.
Ms Clifford said Michael Buble told the crowd there were more than 15,000 fans at the "fantastic" concert.
But getting out was "absolute mayhem" she said.
"There was no marshalling in the field, it was absolute carnage, a complete free-for-all to filter into one lane.
"It took us an hour and twenty minutes to get out. There was tension, people were just going for it," the 51-year-old said.
However, Ms Clifford said Senbla, who advertised the event as a "standing-only" event, did respond after she complained about the lack of provision for the elderly.
"To be fair they called me at 19:00 BST on Sunday evening and said we'd get three disabled passes. We were met on Monday and this girl gave us the tickets, so she saved the day," Ms Clifford added.
Other concert-goers were not so forgiving on social media.
Rachel Waterman said on Facebook while the concert was amazing there was "absolutely no organisation around the parking" which turned into "complete chaos".
"They just needed the stewards to control the situation to filter the cars out. We spent nearly as long as the concert trying to get out the car park", she said.
But other fans said it was the nature of leaving big venues.
"Why they expect anything else after an event with a large number of spectators I'll never know" said Rhiannon Warbrick.
"Common sense people... and if the chaos at the end annoys you that much, don't go", she added.
