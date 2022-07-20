Southampton's shutdown St Mary's Leisure to reopen in weeks
A leisure centre in a Grade II listed building shut and set to be sold will open its doors again in a few weeks.
St Mary's Leisure Centre in Southampton closed in December 2021 after the city council's Conservative administration said it did not have a "viable future".
The decision was scrapped after Labour took control of the authority in May.
The reopening was agreed by the council at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday - the authority said it planned to reopen the centre "as soon as possible".
The exact reopening date has not been set but it will be "no later than the end of August", the council said.
It will be run for up to 18 months by sports and exercise charity, Active Nation.
The council said it would work closely with the local community and other users of the centre to work out a viable long-term future for the venue.
Of the 1,758 residents who took part in a consultation on the plans to close the venue, 86% said it would have a negative impact.
