Frankie Fitzgerald: Two women charged in Havant murder probe
- Published
Two women have been charged following the death of a 25-year-old man.
Frankie Fitzgerald from Halstead Road, Portsmouth was found inside a home in Botley Drive, Havant on Sunday shortly after 08:00 BST.
Shaye Corrigan, 26, of Botley Drive, Havant, has been charged with murder.
Lauren White, 26, of Cheltenham Road from Portsmouth has been charged for failing to give police access to an electronic device.
Ms White has been bailed in relation to murder.
Both women are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.