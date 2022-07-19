Hampshire warning as animals and land destroyed by wildfires

Burnt countrysideHampshire Countryside Service
Hampshire County Council has also shared information about staying safe outdoors following recent wildfires

Images showing the "devastating" impact of countryside wildfires have been released by a council.

Hampshire County Council is calling on people to take care during the heatwave after wildfires destroyed land and killed small creatures, including lizards and butterflies, in the county.

In partnership with Hampshire Countryside Service, it has shared outdoor safety information.

Tips include disposing of smoking materials and glass bottles at home.

Hampshire Countryside Service
The authority shared images of wildfire damage across the county

Warning: This story contains a graphic image that some readers may find upsetting.

In a statement on social media, Hampshire Countryside Service said: "The hot weather may be nice but these pictures show the devastation that can be caused by wildfires."

Hampshire Countryside Service
Wildlife was found in the remnants of the fire damage, according to Hampshire Countryside Service

The service has advised people not to discard cigarettes in the countryside, to take extra care when barbecuing and to clear bottles and broken glass to avoid them magnifying the sun and starting a fire.

Hampshire Countryside Service
The service and Hampshire County Council said the impact of wildfires on the county had been "devastating"

It also urged people to only light fires or barbecues in designated areas, and reiterated barbecues were not allowed in any part of the New Forest National Park.

Hampshire Countryside Service
The authority has released a list of tips to help people to remain safe and prevent fires in the countryside

Hampshire County Council also urged adults to "talk to young people about the dangers of playing with and lighting fires".

"If you see a fire get to safety and don't attempt to tackle fires that can't be put out with a bucket of water," it added.

