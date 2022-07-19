Isle of Wight holidaymaker dies after being pulled from sea
- Published
A man has died after being pulled from the sea off the Isle of Wight.
Lifeguards at Sandown were called after the man, in his 70s, was found unconscious in the water near Sandown Pier, at about 17:00 BST on Monday.
Ryde Beach Lifeguards said the man, a tourist, was pulled from the water and given medical treatment but was declared dead at the scene.
The lifeguard team said: "Our sincerest condolences go out to the gentleman's family and friends."
Posting on their Facebook page, the beach lifeguards said: "Everyone worked seamlessly together, and gave their all to try and save the gentleman's life, but it was not to be on this occasion sadly."
Hampshire Constabulary said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.