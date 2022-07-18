Frankie Fitzgerald: Family pays tribute to ‘light of their lives
- Published
A 25-year-old man who died on Sunday has been described as being "the light of our lives" by his family.
Frankie Fitzgerald from Halstead Road, Portsmouth, died following an incident at an address on Botley Drive, Havant.
"He was the light of our lives and we will miss his kindness, his happy smile and the fun person that he was," Frankie's family wrote in a tribute.
"Frankie was a loving father, brother and son," they said. "This news has left us all devastated."
The family has requested some privacy and time to process what has happened.
Hampshire Constabulary said a woman aged 26 from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A second woman, also 26, from Paulsgrove, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder.
The police force is appealing for witnesses and any residents with doorbell, CCTV or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.
