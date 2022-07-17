Isle of Wight boy, 15, accused of planning terrorist attacks
A 15-year-old boy from the Isle of Wight has been charged with a terrorism offence.
The teenager, from Cowes, was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East with help from Hampshire Constabulary last week.
Following questioning, he was charged with the preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.
