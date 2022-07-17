Rowland's Castle supercar show's latest event 'is best yet'

The Steeleford Supercar Show took place at Stansted House in Rowland's Castle

Thousands of people attended a show to see more than 270 supercars on display.

The Steeleford Supercar Show at Stansted House in Rowland's Castle, Hampshire, was started by university friends Drew Steele and George Egford, both aged 32.

Now in its third year, the show attracted its largest audience to date of about 2,500 people.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, it's literally blown our last two events out of the park," Mr Egford said.

"It's been the biggest turn out we've ever had, and is probably one of the biggest car shows in the south of the UK."

Awards were handed out in categories such as loudest car, and best car.

The first ever show had 80 cars, the second 210, and the third more than 270
The supercars have come from around the south of the UK
Co-organiser George Egford said: "People are just happy to chill here in the sun among so many amazing cars."
Mr Egford and his university friend Drew Steele thought up the event, hence its name Steeleford

