UK Heatwave: Michael Buble concert organiser to take extra measures
A concert promoter is taking extra precautions for a Michael Buble concert taking place during the heatwave.
The singer is performing at Hampshire's Chewton Glen on Monday, when temperatures could top 35C (95F).
Senbla events said there would be additional free drinking water taps, 32 in total, around the site.
It will also be increasing its medical and welfare staff numbers and handing water out to people in the crowd and in queues.
Restrictions on the amount of soft drinks and water being brought into the arena will also be lifted.
Normally each concertgoer is only allowed to bring a single 500ml bottle of water to the venue.
Other measures include:
- A managed shaded area for customers feeling the effects of the heat
- Additional air cooling in medical areas
- A larger fire cover team
Ahead of the concert some fans had raised concerns about the water limit - now lifted - and the banning of food and chairs.
Sarah Clifford, from Dorset, said elderly members of her group would not be able to attend, and when she booked the £80 tickets in 2020, there was no reference to it being standing only.
Ms Clifford said she had emailed Senbla but received no response.
She added: "It's insane, we were looking forward to it but to be quite honest I'm 51 and even I would struggle in this heat, it's just outrageous."
An email since sent out to ticketholders said: "Although chairs and food are not permitted to be brought on site... you are welcome to bring a blanket to sit on prior to the show and enjoy the delicious range of food and drink offerings we have available in the arena grounds."
It said anyone needing support could go to the welfare area "where our lovely team of medical staff are on hand to help".
Fans of the singer have already criticised the promotor for its "unacceptable" and "inadequate" response following problems getting to a concert in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. It has since offered refunds.
