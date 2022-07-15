Dogs receive 'animals' OBE' for public service
- Published
A dog that completed 300 rescue missions and saved the lives of four people has been honoured in a special awards ceremony in London.
Zak, a 14-year-old border collie from Southampton, is one of five dogs to be awarded the PDSA Order of Merit.
The award, described by the animal charity as the "animals' OBE", formally recognises extraordinary animal contributions to society.
Owner, Kevin Saunders, described Zak, who is now retired, as a "hero dog".
Mr Saunders, a volunteer at Hampshire Search and Rescue, said Zak saved his first life 11 years ago when he found a man who had been missing for three days.
"He's been my partner for all those years... I'm so so proud of him," he said.
Another recipient was six-year-old Oliver, a black Labrador that gives comfort to victims of crime.
His handler, Dr Liz Spruin, a lecturer in forensic psychology at Canterbury Christ Church University, Kent, said: "We had a 12-year-old girl who had autism and she had been raped several times... and they couldn't get her to talk.
"But when they told her Oliver was coming... they managed to get the evidence they needed to go to trial and put away her offender."
Medical alert assistance dog Clive, a 10-year-old cocker spaniel from Hull, also received a medal.
He alerts his owner, Michelle Sutherland, when she needs to take medication for Addison's disease, a condition that can cause her to lose consciousness.
"I wouldn't be here now if it wasn't for Clive," she said.
Also honoured at the ceremony, at the Honourable Artillery Company on Thursday, was post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) assistance dog Jerry, a cocker spaniel from Hook, Hampshire, and Labrador Dexter - a wellbeing dog for officers in the Metropolitan Police.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.