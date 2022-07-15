Yateley Common: Raging wildfire forces people to leave homes
- Published
A raging wildfire on a common has forced people to leave their homes.
About 60 firefighters were sent to Yateley Common, Blackwater, on Thursday after a fire broke out shortly after 11:30 BST.
The fire service said 15 people from seven homes in Stroud Lane had to leave as "the flames were really high and the fire was spreading really fast".
It said the fire spread across 35 hectares (86 acres) but had been largely dealt with by 17:00.
⚠️ This hot and dry weather means fires like the one crews have been tackling at Yateley Common can become very severe, very quickly.
Please take extra care and if you spot a fire, dial 999 immediately and keep clear.
Read more here ➡️https://t.co/2oDv7sbRZ1#WildfireAware pic.twitter.com/EiCYnu1b9w
Incident commander, Ryan Thurman, of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said: "Our crews turned up to really arduous conditions.
"At one point the fire jumped over a path due to the radiated heat and a significant area of the common has been damaged.
"There was a real risk to properties and wildlife and our firefighters worked tirelessly to hit the fire hard and get it surrounded."
Residents who had to leave their homes were able to return in the evening.
Firefighters from 18 stations across Hampshire and crews from Berkshire and Surrey were sent to the fire - the cause was not known, the fire service said.
The common is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a Special Protection Area (SPA) - because of its importance for wildlife that includes nightjars, Dartford warblers and stonechats, insects and reptiles.
An amber alert for wildfires has been declared in the county due to the heatwave - the fire service has urged people to take note of its guidance.
